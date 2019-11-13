Saints lose guard Andrus Peat for six weeks

Getty Images

The Saints lost a game on Sunday against the Falcons, and they also lost a key player on their offense for most of the rest of the season.

New Orleans guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken arm, had surgery today and and is expected to miss six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peat, who was a Pro Bowler last year and has started all nine games this year, will be tough to replace.

The 13th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Peat is in the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to hit free agency in March.