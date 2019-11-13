Saquon Barkley won’t be shut down for the season

Getty Images

Clearly, Giants running back Saquon Barkley could use the weekend off he’s about to get.

He does not, however, want six more weeks off.

Barkley got his shoulder X-rayed after Sunday’s loss to the Jets and he’s still dealing with the high ankle sprain that sidelined him earlier this year. He’s averaging 2.6 yards per carry since coming back from that injury, after averaging 6.4 per carry before.

None of that makes him want to shut it down for the year.

“The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me,” Barkley said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I do not agree with it. It won’t happen. I’m going to keep going until I can’t go no more. That’s the player I am and I’m going to do it for my teammates.”

Giants coach Pat Shurmur likewise shot down the idea of resting Barkley the rest of the way, saying: “Absoutely not.” Then again, Shurmur wants to continue being the coach of the Giants, so having any percentage of Barkley available is to his benefit.

But Barkley wants the work, and refused to use his injuries this year as an excuse.

“The opportunities, I just have to take advantage of the opportunities I get,” he said. “But to say I’m not healthy and this and that, those are just excuses. Everybody is banged up. Everyone is going through something. I’m not going to let that be an excuse for why I’m not having a successful season. The reason why I’m not having a successful season is because I’m not making enough plays for my team. And that’s just it.”

He wants the burden on him, and it’s a heavy one to carry for a 2-8 team.