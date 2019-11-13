Shaquem Griffin gets first defensive snaps of season, will get more

Getty Images

Seattle’s Shaquem Griffin has played in every game this season, but until Monday night he had played exclusively on special teams. Now he’s getting a bigger role on defense.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Griffin got 14 snaps as a situational pass rusher against the 49ers that he wants to see more of that.

“He’s active,” Carroll said. “We’re going to find ways to utilize him. It’s really clear, more than it has been, that we might be able to build a role that could be a factor We have to work at that more so just to use his speed. He’s instinctively a good rusher, he’s just not very big. You have to do special things with him. We’ll put that together and see if we can make that a good complement to what we’re doing.”

Griffin had 17 sacks in college, so while he hasn’t recorded one yet in the NFL, he certainly has experience getting to the quarterback. It appears that the Seahawks are going to give Griffin some of the snaps previously played by defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who has struggled this season and played a season-low 14 snaps on Monday night.