Texans claim Vernon Hargreaves

Vernon Hargreaves ran out of chances with the Buccaneers, but the 2016 first-round pick will get a chance to make a better impression with the Texans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Houston claimed Hargreaves off of waivers on Wednesday.

Hargreaves was cut by the Buccaneers a couple of days after getting benched for a lack of hustle in a Week 10 victory over the Cardinals. He started every game for Tampa this year, but only played in 10 games the last two seasons due to injuries. Hargreaves has 165 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The Bucs picked up his $9 million option for next season and that option goes along with him to Houston. The Texans can walk away from as long as Hargreaves is able to pass a physical as it is guaranteed for injury only.

The Texans traded for Gareon Conley earlier this season to bolster their cornerback group. They’ve also placed Phillip Gaines on injured reserve and seen Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph each miss time due to injury.