Titans sign FB/RB Khari Blasingame from Vikings practice squad

Getty Images

Fullback/running back Khari Blasingame played his college football in Nashville and he’s headed back to the city to play for their NFL team.

The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have signed Blasingame to their 53-man roster. Blasingame was on the Vikings’ practice squad before Wednesday’s move.

Blasingame ran 96 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown in his final collegiate season at Vanderbilt. He signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in April.

The Titans did not need to make a corresponding move to add Blasingame as they had an open roster spot after waiving Rod Smith on Tuesday.