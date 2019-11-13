Tyler Lockett flying back to Seattle on Wednesday

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett did not travel back to Seattle with the team after Monday night’s overtime win over the 49ers because he went to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

Lockett remained in the hospital on Tuesday, but his stay is coming to an end. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lockett is flying back to Seattle on Wednesday to rejoin the team.

Initial concerns about the severity of the injury were alleviated on Tuesday when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Lockett “should be OK.” Schefter reports that the current expectation is that Lockett will be able to play against the Eagles when the Seahawks return from their bye.

Lockett had three catches for 26 yards on Monday and leads the Seahawks with 62 catches, 793 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns this season.