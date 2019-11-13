With Ravens looming, bye week helps Texans get healthy

Getty Images

The Texans took a trip to London for a game against the Jaguars, and then got a week off. As Houston emerges for a showdown with the Ravens, the first-place team in the AFC South has gotten healthier.

No Texans player missed practice on Wednesday due to injury. Six were limited: receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder), cornerback Bradley Robey (hamstring), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (knee), safety Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), linebacker Dylan Cole (knee).

Quarterback Deshaun Watson did not appear on the report at all, 17 days after being kicked in the eye so hard that he thought his eyeball had fallen out.

The 6-3 Texans could shake up the top of the AFC with a win over the Ravens, who have won five games in a row.