Younghoe Koo wins NFC special teams honors

Getty Images

New Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was replacing a legend already, as the guy who walked in after longtime kicker Matt Bryant.

Then they gave him jersey number 7, which was synonymous with Michael Vick.

Koo held up to both standards, and was named NFC special teams player of the week.

He hit all four of his field goals and both extra points in his first game with the Falcons, a perfect day in their upset of the Saints.

It was a solid start for the former Atlanta Legends (AAF) kicker, who has also spent time with the Chargers and the Patriots’ practice squad earlier this year.