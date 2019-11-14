Adam Gase: Christopher Johnson’s support “an important step for us”

Getty Images

It’s not often that a team offers a vote of confidence for a head coach nine games into his first season on the job, but that’s the situation the Jets found themselves in this week.

CEO Christopher Johnson met with reporters on Wednesday to say that head coach Adam Gase would not be fired before the 2019 season comes to a close. Johnson added that Gase would not be fired after the season ends either because he “has the trust of this team.”

Gase acknowledged during his Thursday press conference that things have not gone as hoped for the 2-7 team, but that Johnson has been around enough to know “what we’ve been trying to do [and] how we’re trying to fix things” that have gone wrong. He said making the public statement on Wednesday was “an important step for us” as they work to implement the changes they hope will lead to better results.

The final seven games of this season will shed some light on what fixes Gase has in mind and the results will color the offseason reaction to Johnson’s early decision to stay the course.