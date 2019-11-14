Adam Thielen likely out again for Vikings

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen likely won’t be back until Week 13, at the earliest.

Thielen isn’t practicing again today, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. As Tomasson notes, it looks like Thielen won’t play on Sunday against the Broncos.

Thielen initially injured his hamstring in a Week Seven game at Detroit. He returned briefly two weeks later at Kansas City, but quickly aggravated the injury. He didn’t play on Sunday night at Dallas.

With a Week 12 bye, it makes sense to let Thielen rest for now, in the hopes that he’ll be ready for a huge Monday night game at Seattle, in 18 days.

Also out today for the Vikings are defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee), and guard Josh Kline (concussion). Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) is practicing on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.