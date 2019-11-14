Adrian Peterson ready to work with, not watch, Derrius Guice

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson said he was “excited” about the return of teammate Derrius Guice, even though the last time Guice was healthy, Peterson was inactive.

But things have changed since then, so Peterson’s not worried about not getting a uniform this week.

“Coach Gruden was here. He’s no longer here, so different scenario,” Peterson said of fired coach Jay Gruden, via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post.

Gruden made Peterson inactive for the opener, which seemed to just make players mad that the former MVP was being snubbed. And of course, Guice got hurt, and is just getting back now after surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

But interim coach Bill Callahan wants to run a lot, so he’s confident he can find carries for both backs.

“We’ve got a pretty good rotational system for that,” Callahan said. “We feel pretty confident [Guice will] see quite a bit of action this weekend.”

Now, whether it will be effective — or Guice will be able to stay healthy enough to make it a true partnership — remains to be seen.