Alex Guerrero: Tom Brady now says he can play until he’s 46 or 47

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has long said he could play until he’s 45, but Brady’s longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero says Brady has lately been saying he’ll play even longer than that.

Guerrero said on WEEI that the 42-year-old Brady has been telling him he’d like to play until he’s 46 or 47.

“It all comes to commitment, really,” Guerrero said. “No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. We talk about it all the time. Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’”

That would keep Brady in the NFL through the 2023 or 2024 seasons. But will he stay in New England that long? Guerrero said it’s too soon to say whether Brady will be in the Patriots’ training camp next year, or whether he’ll leave in free agency.

“I don’t know,” Guerrero said. “It’s not July 2020. I am focused on today. I am just trying to get Tom ready for practice today. It’s Thursday.”

Wherever he is, Brady sounds committed to playing at least a few more years in the NFL.