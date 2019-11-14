Alex Guerrero: Tom Brady now says he can play until he’s 46 or 47

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 14, 2019, 10:37 AM EST
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has long said he could play until he’s 45, but Brady’s longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero says Brady has lately been saying he’ll play even longer than that.

Guerrero said on WEEI that the 42-year-old Brady has been telling him he’d like to play until he’s 46 or 47.

“It all comes to commitment, really,” Guerrero said. “No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. We talk about it all the time. Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’”

That would keep Brady in the NFL through the 2023 or 2024 seasons. But will he stay in New England that long? Guerrero said it’s too soon to say whether Brady will be in the Patriots’ training camp next year, or whether he’ll leave in free agency.

“I don’t know,” Guerrero said. “It’s not July 2020. I am focused on today. I am just trying to get Tom ready for practice today. It’s Thursday.”

Wherever he is, Brady sounds committed to playing at least a few more years in the NFL.

42 responses to “Alex Guerrero: Tom Brady now says he can play until he’s 46 or 47

  6. “Tom, we lost a game. We lost some spotlight. Any ideas how we can get it back?”

    “I could say I am going to play in the NFL until I’m 76 years old!”

    “Eh… I like the idea, but let’s say 46 or 47 years old… that will get the people talking about us again. But what is your buddy Alex up to? Maybe we could get him to say it so you can be asked about saying it at a later time. That will get us TWO stories for the price of one!”

    Try too hard

  14. This is why Tom’s ticked off that he’s surrounded by mediocre talent–an all world slot receiver and a great pass catching back, but not much else. He wants to put up good numbers to show he hasn’t declined. Through little fault of Tom’s, the numbers aren’t bearing that out.

  17. I’d say he’s done in 3 months, 15 months tops.

    He is the goat, but I hope he goes out on top. Not in a heap with 350 defensive linemen sacking him.

  18. People find this shocking. It’s not. I think what we are going to see going forward is late maturation of QBs – Rich Gannon style.

    So a guy like Dak Prescott, who still leaves much to be desired on the field, could end up in the Hall of Fame if he gets 20 more seasons, and the way this league is protecting QBs from anything more than a love tap, it’s entirely possible.

  21. Anyone willing to tailor a team to play around an aging QB? He may end up the most fit 45 YO on the planet, but 45 is still not 25, and building a team around a QB who could be in the ER at any moment is not a good strategy.

  22. He could probably play another 5 years or so based on the rules nowadays. You arent able to touch the QB anymore
    I personally dont see why he would want to keep going. He has all the money in the world and all the records and titles. Maybe he needs to be in that spotlight.
    It wouldn’t shock me at all if his trainer has some special supplement that isn’t illegal that he has been using for his entire career. I hope he plays until he is 50.
    But if he starts to lose games the last thing I want to hear from Patriot fans is excuses that TB is too old and can’t do what he used to do. You all need to take the good with the bad.

  23. I don’t think Brady will play that long but I’m sure he will still be top 15 QB at 46/47 years old. Even if he can’t throw anymore, a smart game manager with average throwing ability is better than half of the starters today.

  25. This guy is ALWAYS looking for free advertising promoting his “alternative health” company.

    I hope Tom does play until he is 47. Aaron Rodgers has said he will let Tom set the bar on playing until whatever age and then Aaron said he will try to match it.

    Aaron is 35 and will be 36 in a few weeks. I could deal with Aaron for another 11 years. Although at some point Gute is going to see a young QB he loves and the 4th NFL Hall of Fame QB will come to Green Bay.

    Aaron saying he is for sure playing to at least 40 already has one little Barney totally triggered. He plays to 47 and I would enjoy watching heads explode.🤣

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  27. nflhofcounts says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:45 am
    Alex endorsed Lance too?
    —————————–

    He endorses champions so I would imagine. He will not be endorsing you.

  30. Anyone else done with the Brady era? It’s not even an exciting brand of offense. I might be singing a different tune if I were a Pats fan, but I’m not, so…

  33. He should play until 47 but for another team so he can prove he was not just a product of the Patriots system.

  35. I thought he showed his age in the loss to the Ravens. He flashed occasionally but he’s definitely slower moving around…

  36. aa1829 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:59 am
    Anyone willing to tailor a team to play around an aging QB? He may end up the most fit 45 YO on the planet…
    —————————————
    Interesting….what is your definition of “Fit”?

  37. Of course he is, gotta outlast Bill so the whole world doesn’t find out Bill can do it without him.

  39. As long as he and Belicheat keep scamming the system, Brady’s age will be offset by his willingness to cheat.

  40. They better get this guy a vertical threat to stretch the field. Harry could be a game changer but they need a veteran who can step in now. They had him in Brown and they let the politically correct and envious jrks of the world browbeat, henpeck, and guilt them into giving him up. Now he’ll end up going to another team. And THAT team won’t get quite the finger wagging.

    We had D. Thomas and J. Gordon on the roster and for whatever reasons, these talents did not translate. Sheesh.

  41. Yay!

    The NFL needs a good heel, especially one that wins most of the time. All you Brady haters will secretly miss his presence in the NFL someday.

  42. It’s an addiction, I get it. Tom has only 10 fingers but he will be able to afford hand surgery to add a prosthetic 6th finger to his non-throwing hand once that 10th championship is in the bag. I just hope the hiatus btw the 2nd and 3rd dynasties is not as long as the gap btw 1st and 2nd.

