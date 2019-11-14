Antonio Callaway appealing a 10-game suspension

Getty Images

The Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday and it is unlikely anyone is going to be clamoring to claim him for their own roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Callaway faces a 10-game suspension for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. He was suspended for the first four games of this season for another violation and had an appeal hearing regarding the second ban last week.

Callaway reportedly said in the hearing that his violation was the result of a tainted CBD product. As players are responsible for anything they put in their body under the terms of the policy, it seems unlikely that Callaway will prevail in the appeal process.

Rapoport adds that it was not the only reason the Browns decided to waive him, but that it factored into the decision. Callaway was inactive for last week’s win over the Bills after he reportedly arrived late to the stadium for the game.

Callaway was a fourth-round pick last year and appeared in four games for the Browns this season.