Baker Mayfield gives Browns a 7-0 lead early

Getty Images

Odell Beckham nearly had his second touchdown of the season. After a replay review, he came up a yard short.

Instead, Baker Mayfield got his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Mayfield’s first pass was battled in the air by Cameron Heyward, and offensive guard Wyatt Teller caught it for a 5-yard loss. That was the only hiccup in the Browns’ first drive after the Cleveland defense forced the Steelers to go three-and-out.

Mayfield completed a 7-yard pass to Beckham and a 20-yard pass to Kareem Hunt before Beckham got open on a post. Officials originally ruled it a 43-yard touchdown, but Beckham’s knee touched down inside the 1-yard line before the ball crossed the goal line.

Mayfield scored on a quarterback sneak on the next play, giving the Browns a 7-0 lead with 11:07 remaining in the first quarter.