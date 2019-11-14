Baker Mayfield on Myles Garrett: “It’s inexcusable”

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t mince words about teammate Myles Garrett‘s actions at the end of Thursday night’s game.

Mayfield said on FOX that Garrett, who ripped Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet off his head and then hit Rudolph over the head with that helmet, has no excuse for what he did.

“I didn’t see why it started, but it’s inexcusable. I don’t care, rivalry or not, we can’t do that. That’s kind of the history of what’s been going on here lately, hurting yourself, and that’s just endangering the other team. It’s inexcusable, he knows that. I hope he does now. It’s tough. We’ll see,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he doesn’t think there was anything he could say to Garrett at that moment.

“I don’t think there’s anything in that moment that I can really say to calm him down. The reality is he’s going to get suspended, we don’t know how long, and that hurts our team. We can’t do that. We can’t continue to hurt this team. It’s inexcusable,” Mayfield said.

The Browns now have a two-game winning streak, but the story going forward is that Garrett may well be suspended for the rest of the season.