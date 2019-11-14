Brian Flores wants the Dolphins to forget about last week

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores borrowed a line from his former boss Bill Belichick on Thursday.

Flores said at his press conference that he is “on to Buffalo” to underscore the need for his team to move on from last weekend. Belichick famously said he and the Patriots were “on to Cincinnati” after a loss early in the 2014 season, but Flores and the Dolphins aren’t coming off a loss.

They beat the Colts last weekend and carry a two-game winning streak into this weekend’s game against the Bills. Flores was asked about the confidence that has instilled in players and said his message to the team is to “forget about last week” because “a little less urgency” can be the difference between winning and losing.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to bask in the glory. We’ve won two games,” Flores said. “Given where we were earlier in the year, there’s definitely a little bit of confidence but there’s also an understanding that things can go right back to where they were.”

Flores sent a similar message after the team’s Week Nine win over the Jets and their performance last Sunday suggests the team took it to heart, so it’s a good bet to expect the same effort level from a team that’s shown a lot more life than most people expected in recent weeks.