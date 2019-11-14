Browns intercept Mason Rudolph four times in 21-7 win over Steelers marred by melee, ejections

The Cleveland Browns intercepted quarterback Mason Rudolph four times and Baker Mayfield passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lift the Browns to a 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

What the game lacked in execution it more than made up for with carnage. Both teams were hit hard with injuries throughout the night as James Connor, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Morgan Burnett, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and Artie Burns were all knocked out of the game with injuries. Smith-Schuster and Johnson were both concussed in hits by Browns defenders. The hit to Johnson by Damarious Randall led to an ejection as well.

Then on one of the last snaps of the game, Myles Garrett was ejected from the game after ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and then swinging it and connecting with Rudolph’s skull as part of a melee that sullied the final moments. Steelers players came rushing to Rudolph’s defense and center Maurkice Pouncey took to kicking Garrett at the bottom of the pile. Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi also knocked Rudolph to the ground as well as benches cleared.

Rudolph had seemingly taken offense to Garrett pulling him to the turf long after he had gotten rid of the ball and began shoving Garrett on the ground when Garrett grabbed and removed Rudolph’s helmet as the two got to their feet. Rudolph then went to confront Garrett as David DeCastro tried to push Garrett away when the Browns defensive end drilled Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Pouncey then came jumping in throwing punches at Garrett as he and DeCastro tumbled to the ground and Pouncey continued kicking Garrett.

Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were all three ejected from the game with eight seconds remaining. Fines and suspensions will almost certainly be coming against the trio.

Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns passing and a rushing touchdown, and Nick Chubb added 92 yards on 27 carries to carry the Browns offense.

Meanwhile, Rudolph struggled with three of his top offensive weapons sidelined. He finished the contest 23 of 44 for 221 yards with a touchdown and the four interceptions.

Mayfield score on a 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive to give Cleveland an early lead after a 43-yard strike to Odell Beckham Jr. came up just shy of the end zone. Mayfield would connect with Jarvis Landry for a 1-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.

Austin Seibert missed a pair of field goal attempts for Cleveland and Chris Boswell missed one for Pittsburgh as well.

Jaylyn Samuels would score on a 3-yard pass from Rudolph in the third quarter to make it a one-score game, but Rudolph’s interceptions thwarted any chances of a comeback late. Joe Schobert‘s second pick of Rudolph set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Stephen Carlson with 5:25 remaining. Juston Burris would pick off Rudolph on the next Pittsburgh drive to wrap up the win for Cleveland.

Burnett intercepted Rudolph as well before an Achilles injury knocked him out of the game.

It’s the first time the Browns have beaten the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in the same season ever, but that reality was quickly derailed by the madness at the end of the game.

  2. Good game tonight from the Browns! You were the better team tonight for sure. Steelers didn’t have any fundamentals tonight at all. Back to the drawing board. And Mike Tomlin thought having a game plan on a short week is pointless, and that explains this loss pretty much. Still love ya Steelers!

  6. Steelers really embarrassed themselves tonight. They needed four penalties to get one offensiveTD. Then Rudolph goes and s5arts a fight because he got tired of getting sacked and picked off. Too bad.

  9. Browns doing Browns things. Solid win and game over then almost assuredly a suspension to your best defender over an ego/temper to potentially crush your already thin playoff hopes. I mean come on…

  10. Mayfield saying what Garrett did was inexcusable and that he’ll be suspended is correct… But I’m not sure his teammates will support him yapping about it on national television.

    Crazy, Garrett could be out for the year.

  11. Two bad teams playing for nothing. Myles Garrett should be arrested for what he did to Mason Rudolph. Mason Rudolph should be arrested for throwing 4 pics against the Browns. It’s sad to see how far the Steelers have fallen.

  12. No need to throw the other QB to the floor when your team is up 14 points, only 10 seconds on the clock, and the other team in their own 20, inexcusable.

  13. Mason Rudolph was frustrated and twisted Garrett’s helmet when Garrett landed on him, overreaction by Garrett no doubt but what was Rudolph thinking going after him when they were separated?!? Garrett saw red and went crazy!

  15. Rudolph started the whole thing when he tried to rip off Garrett’s helmet. I wonder if his part in the situation will be addressed or ignored.

  17. Never seen a football player take a man’s helmet off and beat him with it before. That was a new one. See ya MG.

  19. Mason Rudolph tried to take Garrett’s helmet off first. That’s what set Garrett off. The helmet swing was ill-advised obviously but he was being charged by three guys. Looked like a bit of a panic move.

  21. Neither team looks playoff worthy. The oline and offense of the steelers sucked. Mayfield looked plodding and inaccurate. The Browns also lack discipline and the end of the borefest was an example.

  22. Niner fan here.

    Was watching the end of the game with my family. My wife, who rarely watches or takes note of football saw the fight. She said she ‘feels sick’ at how the game ended and asked if it happens frequently (nope). She feels sick because of the ejected Browns players. What a crock, and how horrid of Baker to back it up.

    Rudolph was picked four times, he was frustrated. Garrett didn’t know he didn’t have the ball and Rudolph went after his head. Garrett had every right to pull him up by the helmet. All of sudden he’s fighting three guys in a fight he didn’t provoke.

    As a non-biased observer I’m proud of Garrett standing his ground in an unfair fight, and I think Rudolph seems like a great culture fit as a 21st century Steelers QB. Could not be less honorable or unlikable.

  23. Garrett will get 2 games maybe. Rudolph definitely didn’t deserve the helmet being swung at him but he did try to pick a fight with Garrett. That was a big mistake on Rudolph’s part. Also, how did Pouncey not get ejected. He was literally throwing punches at Gartett while Rudolph was kicking him.

