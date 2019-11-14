Christian McCaffrey makes another quick recovery

Getty Images

The Panthers are using running back Christian McCaffrey carefully during practice. It’s unclear whether he’s getting rest, or whether he actually has fought through a collection of injuries.

From his back to a knee to, as of Wednesday, a foot, McCaffrey consistently has been injured. And he consistently shows up and plays.

This week, the foot injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday did not prevent him from fully participating on Thursday. By all indications, he’ll be good to go on Sunday.

It’s the sixth time McCaffrey has had a limited practice week this year. In Week 10, a knee injury caused him to miss practice on Wednesday; he was limited on Thursday and Friday. In Week Nine, the knee left McCaffrey limited on Wednesday. He fully participated on Thursday and Friday.

For Week Eight, the team’s annual post-bye game, McCaffrey was off the report.

In Week Six, McCaffrey didn’t practice at all on Wednesday due to a back injury. He fully participated the rest of the week. In Week Five, he didn’t practice on Wednesday due to rest. In the first four weeks this season, he got one day off for rest, in the short week between Week One and Week Two.

The bottom line is that McCaffrey undoubtedly will keep playing. Come next week, we’ll see whether he gets Wednesday off, and whether it’s called “rest” or “back” or “knee” or “foot” or something else.