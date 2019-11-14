Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t know who will attend Saturday’s workout

Posted by Mike Florio on November 14, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL first (and possibly only) attempt to arrange a workout for a veteran player hasn’t gone well. It’s still not entirely clear that it’s actually going to happen.

From the outset, the supposed effort to help give Kaepernick a fair chance to get back into the NFL hasn’t seemed fair. And a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the league continues to refuse to provide Kaepernick’s representatives the names of people who supposedly will be attending. The only certainty Kaepernick has received came from General Managers who informed Kaepernick’s camp that they will not be attending.

Consider the broader circumstances. Kaepernick, via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, had two hours to accept the offer to attend the workout. Robinson also reports that the league wouldn’t explain to Kaepernick why the offer was suddenly being made, and it also wouldn’t explain the decision to schedule it on a Saturday.

Robinson likewise reports that a representative of the NFL called a “select group of reporters” last week (I wasn’t selected, #shockedface) and informed them that “they should be available on the following Tuesday for a worthwhile news development.” On Tuesday, the NFL contacted Kaepernick’s representatives, informing them for the first time of the workout.

As we’ve previously mentioned, this isn’t the way to get Kaepernick a job or a legitimate audition for one. If the league office truly wanted to assist Kaepernick, someone (the Commissioner) would call teams and twist arms, like the league reportedly did after the Rams cut Michael Sam. (The Cowboys gave him a landing spot.) Setting up a workout, positioning it as a P.R. event, springing it on Kaepernick with no notice, giving him two hours to accept, declining to alter the date, and refusing to provide information about the attendees makes this feel like an unwanted chore for the league, and perhaps an effort to extend an offer that Kaepernick will refuse.

Indeed, the league possibly hoped he would refuse the offer on Tuesday. The league possibly now hopes that Kaepernick will become sufficiently frustrated with the process and change his mind about attending. Then, the P.R. message will be, “We gave him what he wanted, and he didn’t take it.”

The truth is that this isn’t what he wants. He wants a fair shake, through the normal procedures applicable to all players. Any team paying to send one or more representatives to Atlanta on Saturday could pay to bring Kaepernick to town for a workout at any time.

Last Tuesday alone, for example, 39 players had tryouts and three others had visits. Since March 2017, not a single team has offered a workout to Kaepernick.

If Kaepernick, come Saturday, looks like the guy he was early in his career, signing him based on the workout would make the prior shunning of him even more glaring. A workout that doesn’t lead to Kaepernick getting a job bolsters the notion that he’s simply not good enough — which is one of the narratives that has been anonymously pushed to select reporters to justify Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment.

In this age of legalized wagering, that’s the one prop bet on which I’d consider risking money: Kaepernick not being signed to a contract, ever, not matter what he does on Saturday.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t know who will attend Saturday’s workout

  1. PFT please answer us this. If the media is so pro-Colin Kaepernick, then why has not one single main-stream media outfit offered CK an analyst or headline gig within their productions? We all know the answer – because CK is bad for media business and it would turn away clientele. So until you yourself hire the guy to a job, writing these articles about the bad-guy NFL don’t hold any water.

  4. 59.8% career completion percentage, Florio. If the guy was that great he wouldn’t be out of the NFL right now. It isn’t like he is a first ballot HOF’er being cast aside, this is a below average QB who lost his starting job on multiple occasions before he even started to kneel. The national media, ehem, are the ones who have helped to make this all it has become. What was the first thing that took place in all of this? Where did the camera catch Kaep? It was slumping on the bench during the national anthem looking like a fat kid who just had his last sucker stolen. Why is that? Because he had been relegated to Blaine Gabbert’s backup. It had absolutely nothing to do with social injustice in America. Kudos to him, his girlfriend, and agent for spinning it as quickly as they did. He has gotten more rich off of it than he ever would have playing the game itself imo. Now if it is in his heart to do good by the underprivileged in this world, then by all means continue to do so. But this story as a whole has been beaten to death, turned over, and beaten to death again by media types just like you.

  5. @HagemeisterPark says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm
    PFT please answer us this. If the media is so pro-Colin Kaepernick, then why has not one single main-stream media outfit offered CK an analyst or headline gig within their productions? We all know the answer – because CK is bad for media business and it would turn away clientele. So until you yourself hire the guy to a job, writing these articles about the bad-guy NFL don’t hold any water.
    =======================================
    What an idiotic post. He wants to play football, not be a TV or radio analyst.

  6. Yeah, you know when this workout story first broke yesterday, I was skeptical that the NFL was the bad guy here even though PFT insists they are. And now after watching the rollout and ostensible incompetence and mismanagement of the whole thing, it finally occurred to me the real objective is to make the public sympathetic toward Kap, and the NFL is very likely to succeed at it. I feel congratulations are in order.

  8. I hope no one is there, except of course the janitor who has to unlock the doors. Been then, of course, Kaps people will say he had the best work out in NFL history.

  10. Bengals one of the teams…I just read their chances of signing him are slim and none – there’s a shocker! Staff just wanted to get in warm weather for a few days! Mike Brown left a couple of days ago so he could make it on time in his 82′ Chevy Lumina!

  11. I thought the issue was that poor picked on CK had NO OFFERS in the NFL and that he’d gladly take what is offered him – so – whoever will show up is none of his business. He will work out for each team like it means his last paycheck. Whomever gives him an offer will be just dandy?

    Right?

    Unless the racist prima donna wants to play for a winner which he will pick and to heck with the other teams who might need someone of his caliber to destroy their team!

    (sarcasm)

  13. Does Keep also need to know who all the 60,000 plus fans in the stadium at a game are in order throw a football?

    How is a glorified “pro day” such a big deal for him?

  14. PFT: If I were Kaepernick, I jump through the hoops! Life isn’t fair, so give it your best shot if you really want to re-join the NFL. For three years you have trained for this…don’t allow it to come down to who is there or not there. Get a copy of the workout which will have video, show it to the sports world to prove you belong!

  16. “The truth is that this isn’t what he wants. He wants a fair shake…”

    Fair shake my a$$. He had every opportunity to accept a contract offer but chose to pursue his self-promoting “social justice” shtick. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever that this guy needs to be treated as if he’s something special. He isn’t.

  17. Kudos to the teams that said nope, not coming. Only the fake will show up. Bottom line is the guy is bad for business. It’s an entertainment business and his antics will draw the ire of the fans and attention away from doing what they do…play football for the entertainment of their fans. It takes a really great player to override the bad hype and to be able to make the fans say “It’s ok. I dont agree with him but he’s good enough that I dont care.” He has never been that level of player and certainly wont be now. It’s not collusion when everyone has the same opinion. But hey, Affirmative Action forces companies to hire on factors other than skill so it wouldnt surprise me if the NFL did the same thing and push away the remaining fans they have.

  18. In this age of legalized wagering, here’s the one prop bet on which I’d consider risking money: Florio will declare Kap a victim even if every team makes him an offer to be their starter.

  19. It sounds a lot like Kaepernick still wants special treatment. Two hours to accept isn’t much different than a GM calling a street free agent (or their agent) and asking them if they want to come in for a Tuesday tryout? I’m sure those street free agents aren’t given days to ponder it. Nor are they given the ability to choose the parameters of the workout. I

    As for it being on a Saturday, that probably helps turn out since the roster work for that week is done. If you go early in the week then teams are running their own individual tryouts.

    Bottom line, if Kaepernick were truly just looking for a chance to get back in the league his response would have simply been where and when? Since we’re hearing more about complaints and demands to know which teams will be there, it seems like he just wants everything on his terms.

  21. Nothing would make my day more than this fool showing up for his workout without anyone else from any team coming…..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!