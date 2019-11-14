Damarious Randall ejected for an illegal hit that injures Diontae Johnson

Getty Images

Al Riveron ejected Browns safety Damarious Randall for a violent helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson.

Officials flagged Randall for the hit on a defenseless receiver that injured Johnson. Riveron, the NFL’s supervisor of officials, then determined an ejection was warranted.

Johnson appeared woozy as he was helped off the field with blood running down his face. He then was carted off the sideline.

The Steelers already were without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a shot to the head from Browns cornerback Greedy Williams in the first half. Williams was not penalized for the hit.

Smith-Schuster is out with a concussion.

Five plays after Randall’s penalty — and two more defensive penalties by the Browns — the Steelers scored on Jaylen Samuels 3-yard reception. It has cut the Browns’ lead to 14-7 with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter.