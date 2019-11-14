Daniel Jones files for trademark of “Danny Dimes”

Getty Images

Daniel Jones didn’t seem enamored with his nickname, Danny Dimes, when asked about it early this season.

“It’s all right, I guess,” the Giants quarterback said. “There could be worse nicknames.”

Jones, though, doesn’t want anyone else profiting off his nickname, like it or not, so the rookie filed a trademark request last month for “Danny Dimes,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The application, made through Jones’ agents at CAA on his behalf, was filed to protect Jones after more than 20 companies produced unlicensed merchandise using the nickname and two other trademark applications were recorded for the nickname, per Raanan.

The application includes video games, football helmets, trading cards, crayons, bumper stickers, clothing and toys for the Danny Dimes likeness.

John Messina, believed to have coined the nickname, was one of those to file a trademark application, according to Raanan.

Jones primarily goes by “DJ” in the team’s locker room.