David Montgomery rolled ankle in practice

Getty Images

The Bears don’t need any more obstacles to overcome on offense, but now they have an injury concern.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Bears coach Matt Nagy said running back David Montgomery “lightly rolled” his ankle in practice Wednesday. He was listed as limited yesterday.

Montgomery leads the Bears with 129 carries for 466 yards and five touchdowns this season, and has 58 carries the last three weeks.

Depending on his status for Sunday night’s game against the Rams, it could mean a bigger load for Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall, the week after they released running back Mike Davis.