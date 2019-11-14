Deshaun Watson calls himself a “proud friend” of Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will face off for the first time as professionals on Sunday and it will be the game of the day if it is anything like the time they squared off in college.

Clemson and Louisville put up nearly 1,100 yards of offense and Clemson won 42-36 in a game that helped them on the path to a national title. It also helped Jackson on the path to the Heisman with Watson coming in second place, but falling short of the award didn’t leave Watson with hard feelings toward Jackson.

Watson said he doesn’t spend a lot of time watching opposing offenses, but he’s aware of what Jackson is doing this season and considers himself one of the quarterback’s supporters.

“I’m a proud quarterback, proud friend,” Watson said at Wednesday’s press conference. “All the criticism he was getting when he was coming out, he’s definitely a guy that I’ve always encouraged and talked to in the offseason. I’ve always been — since the college days when we played against each other — I’ve always been friends with him. He’s a guy that’s been doing everything that all the naysayers have said he couldn’t do and even more. His career is very, very bright and he’s going to continue to do great things.”

Watson could say the same about himself, which is why this weekend’s Ravens-Texans game could be the second chapter in a long rivalry between the two quarterbacks.