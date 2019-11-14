Eagles practicing without Alshon Jeffery Thursday

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was considered day-to-day with a calf injury and the first two days of the practice week haven’t brought any good news.

Jeffery sat out of practice on Wednesday and reporters at the team’s facility report that he’s not working with the team on Thursday either. Final word on Jeffery’s status may wait until the release of Friday’s injury report, but it’s not looking good for his chances of facing the Patriots.

Jeffery missed Week Three with a calf injury, but was off the injury report until getting hurt again in Week Nine.

If Jeffery is out, the Eagles will have Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and the newly re-signed Jordan Matthews.