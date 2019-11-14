Eric Fisher, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif have full practices

Getty Images

After a run of bad luck with injuries, the Chiefs finally are getting healthy.

Patrick Mahomes, who had a full practice Thursday, isn’t the only Chiefs player feeling as good as he has in a while.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher had a full practice for the first time since before he underwent sports hernia surgery Sept. 19.

The Chiefs also saw right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif have a full practice. He injured his ankle in Week Eight against the Packers.

The Chiefs were missing tight end Blake Bell (ankle), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle).

Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (knee) was limited.