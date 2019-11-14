Greg Little clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Panthers will have another option available to them on the offensive line this week.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said at his Thursday press conference that tackle Greg Little has cleared the concussion protocol. Little last played in Week Four and also missed the first two games of the season with another concussion.

Little started that Week Four game at left tackle, but Rivera did not divulge whether he’ll be in the starting lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Dennis Daley, who has seen time in place of Little along with Daryl Williams, missed his second straight practice with a groin injury.

Cornerbacks Ross Cockrell (quadricep) and Donte Jackson (hip) were also out.

Cornerback James Bradberry (groin) joined Little in moving from limited to full participation in practice. Defensive tackle Kyle Love (shoulder), runinng back Christian McCaffrey (foot) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) all fully participated after sitting out all of Wednesday’s workout.