Hue Jackson will lead Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Getty Images

The unprecedented Pro Day workout for a veteran quarterback with little or no shot of getting back in the league will be orchestrated by a coach with little or not shot of getting back in the league.

The NFL has announced that Hue Jackson will lead the drills during Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout. Former NFL coach Joe Philbin also will be present.

The league also has announced that 11 teams have committed to attending. “With two days remaining until the workout,” the statement declares, “the league expects additional teams to commit.”

It’s unclear whether this means the NFL “expects” as in “anticipates” that more teams will commit, or that the NFL “expects” as in “mandates” that more teams will be there.

Even if all 32 teams give in to possible pressure to go (and at least one team publicly has said it won’t be there), the quality and influence of the representative(s) sent means a lot. Anyone can tap a low-level lackey on the shoulder and say, “Pack a bag for Atlanta.” The teams that are truly serious about this will send someone who will give Kaepernick a serious assessment.

Or they’ll just bring him to town for a workout. That can be done at any time, by any team that wants to bring him in for a workout. Since he became a free agent, no one has. That should tell us everything we need to know, and nothing that happens on Saturday will change an attitude that has been hiding in plain sight since March 2017.