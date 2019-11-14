Jared Goff: Every week you get another opportunity

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2019, 12:50 PM EST
The NFL had little answer for the Rams offense through the first 13 weeks of the 2018 season, but Week 14 brought a very different result.

The Bears held the Rams to 214 yards of offense and picked quarterback Jared Goff off four times in a 15-6 win. Chicago employed a 6-1 front for much of that game, so it’s little surprise the Rams have gone on to see similar looks in the Super Bowl and this season as teams try to mimic what the Bears did last year.

Defenses have been fairly successful against the Rams in recent weeks, which left Goff to give thanks that “every week you get another opportunity” to do a better job. He also said he thinks the team will be better equipped to combat a similar approach from the Bears under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

“I wouldn’t say what they did has shown up a lot,” Goff said. “It’s something that teams have tried and we’ve beat it at times and we haven’t at times. It’s definitely part of a scheme that people have played not only to us, but across the league. Nothing too crazy, pretty simple. We’ll be ready if they do it again.”

Goff played behind an intact offensive line in last year’s loss to the Bears, but he’ll be playing behind a patchwork unit this Sunday. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is the only regular starter in his usual position for a game the Rams really need to win to keep their playoff hopes burning.

5 responses to “Jared Goff: Every week you get another opportunity

  2. Also, every week you might win the game, lose the game, but sometimes you can tie the game.
    Rams are game planning around that wrinkle, too, as evidenced by how they won some games and lost some games this year.

  3. Goff just doesn’t seem like the same QB he has been the prior 2 seasons. Not sure if his struggles are mental, based on the talent around him, injuries, or if the NFL has just figured him out. Either way, I doubt the Rams make the playoffs this year.

  5. As someone who watches every Rams game, there are a few issues at hand here. The O-line has been putrid and Goff has proven over his whole career that he can’t succeed under a severe pass rush. His success is predicated on a good running game to open up the play action and that has been non existent. Finally, McVay deserves some blame in this was some very questionable play calling as evidenced last week. Bringing in Bortles to run an option read on 3rd and 2? Running a fake punt on your own 29 in the 4th quarter? He needs to get back to being creative with jet sweeps and more importantly RB screens. Those screens help immensely when you have an o-line who can’t block in the pocket.

