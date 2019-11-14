Jared Goff: Every week you get another opportunity

Getty Images

The NFL had little answer for the Rams offense through the first 13 weeks of the 2018 season, but Week 14 brought a very different result.

The Bears held the Rams to 214 yards of offense and picked quarterback Jared Goff off four times in a 15-6 win. Chicago employed a 6-1 front for much of that game, so it’s little surprise the Rams have gone on to see similar looks in the Super Bowl and this season as teams try to mimic what the Bears did last year.

Defenses have been fairly successful against the Rams in recent weeks, which left Goff to give thanks that “every week you get another opportunity” to do a better job. He also said he thinks the team will be better equipped to combat a similar approach from the Bears under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

“I wouldn’t say what they did has shown up a lot,” Goff said. “It’s something that teams have tried and we’ve beat it at times and we haven’t at times. It’s definitely part of a scheme that people have played not only to us, but across the league. Nothing too crazy, pretty simple. We’ll be ready if they do it again.”

Goff played behind an intact offensive line in last year’s loss to the Bears, but he’ll be playing behind a patchwork unit this Sunday. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is the only regular starter in his usual position for a game the Rams really need to win to keep their playoff hopes burning.