Joe Haden officially active tonight; Ricky Seals-Jones will play for Browns

Getty Images

The Steelers made it official: Cornerback Joe Haden (illness) will play tonight against the Browns.

He is not among the team’s inactives.

The team’s inactives are running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs), quarterback Paxton Lynch, cornerback Justin Layne, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Chickillo was listed as questionable Wednesday.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott, signed Thursday, is active. Two players expected to be inactive — receiver Ryan Switzer (back) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) — were placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The Browns will have tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee). He was listed as questionable entering the game.

The Browns’ inactives are receiver Taywan Taylor, safety Eric Murray (knee), cornerback Robert Jackson, defensive lineman Olivier Vernon (knee), offensive lineman Kendall Lamm (knee), offensive guard Drew Forbes and defensive end Bryan Cox.