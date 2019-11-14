Josh Allen: I know I’m nowhere near where I need to be

Getty Images

After the Bills lost to the Browns last weekend, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said his confidence in quarterback Josh Allen’s ability to run the offense remains high despite his mediocre performance.

On Wednesday, Allen said that it meant a lot to hear that from McDermott while also noting that he realizes that completing just over half his passes against Cleveland is not what the Bills are looking for from a quarterback.

“I know I’m nowhere near where I need to be; nowhere near where I want to be,” Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Where I want to be is higher than where I need to be. I hold myself to a very high standard.”

Allen has not thrown an interception in the last four games after throwing seven in the team’s first five contests, but the team is 2-2 in those games as opposed to a 4-1 mark to open the season. That may be why Allen said McDermott’s advice is to “play fearless” in Miami this weekend and in the weeks to come.