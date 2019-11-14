Le’Veon Bell set for limited practice Thursday

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell sat out of Wednesday’s practice because of an illness, but he’s feeling a bit better on Thursday.

Head coach Adam Gase said at his Thursday press conference that Bell is expected to take part in practice on a limited basis.

Bell was also listed with rib and knee issues on Wednesday’s injury report and he’s dealt with a variety of ailments over the course of his first season with the Jets. None of them have forced him to miss any games and his return to practice on Thursday makes it likely that he’ll be in the lineup against Washington this weekend.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland (hip), cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) and center Ryan Kalil (knee) won’t practice for the Jets Thursday.