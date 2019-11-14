Marquise Brown out of Ravens practice with ankle injury

Getty Images

Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown did not practice today as he deals with an ankle injury.

Brown, known as Hollywood, is Baltimore’s No. 1 wide receiver and has 28 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns this season. Baltimore doesn’t throw the ball to wide receivers very often, but Brown is the best they have at the position.

Brown played just 19 snaps on Sunday, his fewest in any game he’s played since Week One, but when he was on the field he made the most of it, catching four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Ravens defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce also missed practice today.