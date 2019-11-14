Matthew Stafford out of practice again on Thursday

Getty Images

It’s starting to look like Jeff Driskel is going to start at quarterback for the Lions against the Cowboys this weekend.

Matthew Stafford remained out of practice on Thursday as he deals with the back injury that caused him to miss his first game since 2010 last week.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said earlier this week that the team gave Stafford the option to dress for that game after he took part in practices during the week, but Stafford said he thought it was the right decision to leave Driskel and David Blough as the active quarterbacks. It seems unlikely that option would be on the table if Stafford’s not on the practice field, but the team’s yet to make any official call on his status.

Driskel was 27-of-46 for 269 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 20-13 loss to the Bears.