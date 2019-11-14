NFL announces 32 nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

The NFL today announced the 32 players who are their teams’ nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, a recognition the NFL bestows annually on one player who exemplifies the way the game should be played.

The nominees are Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley, Falcons WR Julio Jones, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, Bears DB Kyle Fuller, Bengals DE Sam Hubbard, Browns RB Nick Chubb, Cowboys CB Byron Jones, Broncos LB Von Miller, Lions QB Matthew Stafford, Packers CB Tramon Williams, Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton, Jaguars DL Calais Campbell, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Chargers LB Thomas Davis, Rams S Eric Weddle, Dolphins C Daniel Kilgore, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, Patriots WR Matthew Slater, Saints T Terron Armstead, Giants DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Jets DL Steve McLendon, Raiders QB Derek Carr, Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Steelers RB James Conner, 49ers T Joe Staley, Seahawks LB K.J. Wright, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David, Titans C Ben Jones and Washington RB Adrian Peterson.

The Sportsmanship Award was first awarded in 2014 to Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Since then the honor has gone to Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, Colts running back Frank Gore, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Four former NFL players — Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler — will choose eight finalists for the award. Among those eight, active NFL players will vote for the winner.