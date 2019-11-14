PFT’s Week 11 picks

Getty Images

I’m making my push. Finally.

Down eight games through nine weeks, I picked up a pair of wins last week, thanks to the Steelers and Seahawks.

Sure, I was only 8-5. But MDS was 6-7. For the year, he’s now 95-53. I’m at 89-59.

This week, we disagree on two more games. For all the picks, scroll along.

Steelers at Browns

MDS’s take: This isn’t as good a game as it looked like when the NFL put it on the prime time schedule, but it’s still an interesting matchup between two teams that still have playoff hopes but know they have no margin for error. I like the Steelers to earn a hard-fought road win.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 21, Browns 20.

Florio’s take: The Steelers are becoming the team that the Browns were supposed to be.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 27, Browns 21.

Jets at Washington

MDS’s take: This is an ugly game between two bad teams, but the difference to me is I just don’t think Dwayne Haskins is ready to win in the NFL, so the Jets take this one.

MDS’s pick: Jets 17, Washington 13.

Florio’s take: Fortunately, this one didn’t land in prime time.

Florio’s pick: Jets 27, Washington 20.

Saints at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The Saints suffered a huge letdown last week against the Falcons. I can’t see them playing like that two weeks in a row.

MDS’s pick: Saints 20, Buccaneers 13.

Florio’s take: Redemption won’t be easy against a Bucs team that is much better than its record suggests.

Florio’s pick: Saints 30, Buccaneers 27.

Broncos at Vikings

MDS’s take: Brandon Allen was better than expected in his first NFL start, but a hostile environment in Minnesota could make this an ugly game for him.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 28, Broncos 10.

Florio’s take: The Vikings can enter their 2019 bye with as many wins as they had in all of 2018.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, Broncos 17.

Bills at Dolphins

MDS’s take: Could the Dolphins really make it a three-game winning streak? I don’t think so.

MDS’s pick: Bills 20, Dolphins 10.

Florio’s take: The correction continues, for both teams.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 23, Bills 20.

Jaguars at Colts

MDS’s take: The Colts suffered an embarrassing home loss last week. I don’t see them playing that way two in a row. Nick Foles will be rusty and the Colts’ defense will play well against him.

MDS’s pick: Colts 24, Jaguars 17.

Florio’s take: The return of Nick Foles combined with the ongoing presence of Adam Vinatieri combines to give the Jaguars a narrow win.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 20, Colts 17.

Cowboys at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions’ season is spiraling down the tubes, and whether Matthew Stafford is playing or not, I don’t see them beating the Cowboys.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 28, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys are becoming this year’s win-the-games-they-should, lose-the-games-they-should franchise.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 28, Lions 21.

Falcons at Panthers

MDS’s take: The Falcons showed some signs of life last week, but this is still a mess of a defense. Kyle Allen should have a big game.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 31, Falcons 24.

Florio’s take: If the Falcons swipe this one, the short-term coach chalice could be passed from Dan Quinn to Ron Rivera.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 27, Falcons 20.

Texans at Ravens

MDS’s take: Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson may be my favorite quarterback matchup of the season. Jackson’s team ends up scoring a late touchdown in an exciting one.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 35, Texans 31.

Florio’s take: The first of hopefully many meetings between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson could be a great one.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 31, Texans 24.

Cardinals at 49ers

MDS’s take: The 49ers have to bounce back from a tough overtime loss on a short work week, but their defense should be good enough to do just that in a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 16, Cardinals 13.

Florio’s take: A 70-minute game followed by a short week could be trouble for the 49ers. But with the Packers, Ravens, and Saints looming, they can’t afford to slip here.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 34, Cardinals 21.

Patriots at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Patriots’ defense should give Carson Wentz fits. I see New England winning this one big.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Eagles 10.

Florio’s take: When Bill Belichick has two weeks to get ready, he’s very hard to beat. Except, of course, when facing Doug Pederson in the Super Bowl. But the Pats are better than the Super Bowl LII team, and the Eagles aren’t as good as they were then.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 26, Eagles 20.

Bengals at Raiders

MDS’s take: The Raiders are better than anyone expected and the Bengals are worse than anyone expected.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 21, Bengals 7.

Florio’s take: The Raiders are rolling. The Bengals are bumbling. This could get uglier than the infield that used to be in the stadium the Raiders will soon be leaving.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 41, Bengals 20.

Bears at Rams

MDS’s take: The Rams are running out of chances to turn their season around. I still think they’re a long shot to make the playoffs, but I do think they should win at home against the Bears.

MDS’s pick: Rams 24, Bears 21.

Florio’s take: It’s a playoff elimination game between two teams that probably won’t make the playoffs.

Florio’s pick: Rams 24, Bears 17.

Chiefs at Chargers

MDS’s take: The Chargers are giving up a home game to play in Mexico City, not that they have much of a home-field advantage anywhere. The Chiefs need to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Titans, and I think they’ll do just that.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Chargers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s hard to have any faith in a guy who threw seven straight incompletions with the game on the line last Thursday.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Chargers 20.