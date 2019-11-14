Ravens designate Brynden Trawick to return from IR

Getty Images

The Ravens are bringing a key special teams player back from injured reserve.

The team announced that safety Brynden Trawick has been designated for return from the IR.

That allows him to start practicing now, and he’ll be eligible to return to the field for their Dec. 8 game at Buffalo.

The Ravens had previously designated cornerback Iman Marshall to come back from the list.

Trawick was named to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer, and has stints with the Raiders and Titans between his two turns with Baltimore.