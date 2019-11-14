Ravens on pace for fewest punts since 1990

Getty Images

The Ravens have a good punter in Sam Koch, but their offense is doing its best to keep him off the field.

Baltimore has punted an NFL-low 21 times this season, which puts the Ravens on pace for 37 punts in 16 games. That would be the second-fewest ever in a 16-game season, and the fewest since the Houston Oilers punted 34 times in the 1990 season.

Koch noted that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is leading the offense so well that they don’t often need to punt, which means Koch is often on the bench.

“Do I blame Lamar? No. But it is partly his fault,” Koch joked to the Ravens’ website. “It’s also an accumulation of the playmakers we have. To see what they do in the game and see Lamar do what he does, it is pretty exciting from the sideline. I’m there when called upon to help.”

The Ravens are also more aggressive on fourth downs than most teams, having gone for it 13 times this season, and thanks to the leg strength of kicker Justin Tucker, the Ravens sometimes try a long field goal where other teams would punt. Add it all up, and the Ravens punt less than any team in three decades.