Report: 49ers will send someone to Colin Kaepernick workout

Colin Kaepernick’s former team hasn’t shown any interest in bringing him back over the last few years, but they are expected to send a representative to the quarterback’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

The NFL arranged the workout and an interview for Kaepernick on a day when most teams are preparing to play their Week 11 games. The 49ers will be home to face the Cardinals and Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that they will send someone to the workout.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that he didn’t know the team’s plans, but “would guess” that someone would be on hand.

“I don’t know at all the schedule for our personnel guys during the season . . . But, yeah, they’re all over the place. But we got guys all over,” Shanahan said. “I’m sure if somebody could be there, it wouldn’t be too tough.”

The 49ers brought in quarterbacks for workouts after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL last year, but Kaepernick wasn’t one of them and Shanahan said the team decided when he took the job in 2017 that Kaepernick didn’t fit their offensive plans. General Manager John Lynch also said the team would have cut Kaepernick had he not opted out of his contract.