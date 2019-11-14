Report: Joe Philbin could run Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The NFL’s rush-order workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears to have a number of loose ends, as the clock ticks toward their had-to-be-Saturday event.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the league “will likely ask” former Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin to run the workout for the former 49ers quarterback.

That Robinson’s not using a past-tense verb is illustrative, since there still hasn’t been a throwing program scripted, and they haven’t secured players to catch the passes Kaepernick would be throwing.

For an event that couldn’t be pushed back until next Tuesday, the most popular sports league in the country seems to have left a lot of details uncovered.

Which is weird, for a group that “feels bad” for the way Kaepernick was treated, and clearly wanted to give him the best chance to make a good impression.