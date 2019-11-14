Russell Okung remains out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Left tackle Russell Okung did not practice Thursday.

The Chargers don’t play until Monday night, and they are coming off a Thursday night game. But the team is preparing as if they won’t have both starting tackles against the Chiefs.

Right tackle Sam Tevi won’t play after undergoing knee surgery last week.

Okung played only seven snaps against the Raiders before his groin strain forced him to the sideline a week ago.

Trey Pipkins would start at left tackle if Okung can’t play with Trent Scott at right tackle, coach Anthony Lynn said earlier this week.

The Chargers also were without defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (illness), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (calf) and long snapper Cole Mazza (illness).

Safety Roderic Teamer (groin) was limited, returning to individual drills.

Safety Derwin James (foot) remains on injured reserve, but he has gotten agility work in this week, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.