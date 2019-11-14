Sam Darnold: “Awesome” that Christopher Johnson backed Adam Gase

Getty Images

When Jets CEO Christopher Johnson announced on Wednesday that the team won’t be firing head coach Adam Gase now or after the season, he said that Gase has the trust of quarterback Sam Darnold as part of the explanation for making such a declation with seven games left for the 2-7 team.

Darnold said after last Sunday’s win over the Giants that he believes “it’s definitely important to keep a head coach” and he applauded Johnson’s comments when he spoke to reporters after Thursday’s practice.

Darnold said he thinks it will be “absolutely amazing” to have a second season in the same offense that Gase installed this year, which was also something that Johnson noted on Wednesday. Darnold added that he wasn’t surprised to hear Johnson’s show of support.

“I knew that Christopher was that confident in coach Gase, so it didn’t come as a surprise to me,” Darnold said at a press conference. “For him to do that publicly, that’s awesome that he did it.”

Gase, Darnold and all the rest of the Jets will try for their third win of the year when they face Washington on Sunday.