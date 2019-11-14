Seahawks will attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Getty Images

The NFL announced 11 teams have committed to attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday. But Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, Washington, the Giants, Tampa Bay and the Jets aren’t the only teams going.

Dallas and San Francisco also will attend, according to reports, and add Seattle to the list, too.

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports the Seahawks will have a representative to Atlanta.

The Seahawks are the one team to show interest in the former 49ers starting quarterback since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 before the team cut him.

Seattle had Kaepernick visit in the spring of 2017 when it was looking for a backup to Russell Wilson. The Seahawks, though, did not work out Kaepernick.

“Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league,'” Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, said in a two-page fact sheet he wrote last month. “No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past three seasons despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.”