Steelers trail 14-0 with James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable to return

Getty Images

The Browns aren’t having many problems against the Steelers tonight.

The Browns have 165 yards and lead 14-0.

The Steelers, on the other hand, are having all kinds of problems.

Running back James Conner is in the locker room getting his shoulder examined. He is questionable to return after aggravating the injury.

Conner has 10 yards on five carries.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a shot to the head from Browns cornerback Greedy Williams. No flag was called for the hit, but the Browns were penalized for a roughing the passer on the same play.

A backboard came out for Smith-Schuster, but it wasn’t needed. He walked off the field and headed to the locker room with medical personnel.

Cornerback Artie Burns, who injured his knee, and linebacker Ola Adeniyi, who is being evaluated for a concussion, also are questionable to return.

The Steelers’ winning streak is in serious jeopardy late in the first half.

The Browns’ first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Baker Mayfield after a 42-yard completion to Odell Beckham.

KhaDarel Hodge, who entered the game with three career catches for 27 yards, caught a 41-yard pass from Mayfield. It set up Jarvis Landry‘s 1-yard touchdown catch from Mayfield.

The Browns had trouble from inside the 5-yard line last week. They have scored on both red zone opportunities tonight.

Mayfield is 10-of-14 for 145 yards and the touchdown to Landry.