Teammates still confident in Adam Vinatieri

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is having the worst of his 24 NFL seasons, but he hasn’t lost the confidence of his teammates.

Indianapolis safety Malik Hooker said Vinatieri’s five missed field goals and six missed extra points haven’t shaken his confidence.

“I mean, Adam, he’s my hero on my team,” Hooker told the Indianapolis Star. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I don’t give a damn how many field goals he’s missed or what. That’s Adam Vinatieri, the greatest of all time. I grew up watching him. Anytime he’s out there kicking for my team, I’m always cheering for him.”

Similar comments were made by teammates Zach Pascal, Nyheim Hines, George Odum and Anthony Castonzo, all of whom believe Vinatieri’s long track record outweighs his struggles this season.

At the same time, everyone in the NFL has to be accountable, and Vinatieri is no different. If he keeps missing, it’s hard to believe the Colts could keep sticking with him. No matter how many teammates have his back.