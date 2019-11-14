Vikings sign Aviante Collins, place Brett Jones on IR

Getty Images

The Vikings announced a change to the makeup of their offensive line group on Thursday.

They have signed tackle Aviante Collins off of their practice squad. He takes the place of center Brett Jones, who has been placed on injured reserve.

Collins signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2017. He appeared in three games as a reserve during his rookie season, spent last year on injured reserve and failed to make the team out of camp this summer.

Jones joined the Vikings last season and played in 14 games. He made two appearances this season and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury.