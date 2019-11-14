Which teams are attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout?

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick will workout for scouts Saturday in Atlanta.

As PFT reported earlier Thursday, the league has not provided and does not plan to provide Kaepernick’s representatives with the names of those attending. The only certainty Kaepernick has received came from General Managers who informed Kaepernick’s camp that they will not attend.

We have compiled the list of teams who have said they either are attending or are not attending the workout. We will update the list with reports from the rest of the league’s teams as they become available:

Teams expected to attend

Arizona: The Cardinals will have a representative on hand, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Atlanta: The location of the workout makes it easy for the Falcons to attend, and coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday the team would have representative there.

Cleveland: Browns owner Dee Haslam said Thursday the Browns will send a scout.

Dallas: Although coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he didn’t know whether the Cowboys would attend, a source told PFT the team will have a scout there.

Denver: Broncos General Manager John Elway said the team will send a scout to the workout, Mike Klis of KUSA reports.

Detroit: Lions coach Matt Patricia said the team will attend the workout, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Miami: Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his Wednesday press conference the team will attend the workout.

New England: The Patriots will send a scout to the workout, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

New York Giants: A team representative will attend the workout, Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports.

New York Jets: The NFL announced the Jets have committed to sending a representative to the workout.

San Francisco: Kaepernick’s former team will send someone to the workout, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Tampa Bay: The NFL announced that the Buccaneers have committed to sending a representative to the workout.

Washington: The team will send a representative to the workout, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Teams expected not to attend

Carolina: The Panthers aren’t planning to send a representative to the workout, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.