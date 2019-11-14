Which teams are attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout?

Posted by Charean Williams on November 14, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
Colin Kaepernick will workout for scouts Saturday in Atlanta.

As PFT reported earlier Thursday, the league has not provided and does not plan to provide Kaepernick’s representatives with the names of those attending. The only certainty Kaepernick has received came from General Managers who informed Kaepernick’s camp that they will not attend.

We have compiled the list of teams who have said they either are attending or are not attending the workout. We will update the list with reports from the rest of the league’s teams as they become available:

Teams expected to attend

Arizona: The Cardinals will have a representative on hand, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Atlanta: The location of the workout makes it easy for the Falcons to attend, and coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday the team would have representative there.

Cleveland: Browns owner Dee Haslam said Thursday the Browns will send a scout.

Dallas: Although coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he didn’t know whether the Cowboys would attend, a source told PFT the team will have a scout there.

Denver: Broncos General Manager John Elway said the team will send a scout to the workout, Mike Klis of KUSA reports.

Detroit: Lions coach Matt Patricia said the team will attend the workout, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Miami: Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his Wednesday press conference the team will attend the workout.

New England: The Patriots will send a scout to the workout, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

New York Giants: A team representative will attend the workout, Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports.

New York Jets: The NFL announced the Jets have committed to sending a representative to the workout.

San Francisco: Kaepernick’s former team will send someone to the workout, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Tampa Bay: The NFL announced that the Buccaneers have committed to sending a representative to the workout.

Washington: The team will send a representative to the workout, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Teams expected not to attend

Carolina: The Panthers aren’t planning to send a representative to the workout, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

28 responses to “Which teams are attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout?

  3. Id say that 6 of these teams already have their entrenched QB for the next 4+ years, and Im not including NE, Det, or Atl.

  5. A good PR Move by the NFL, Bad PR Move for the team that picks him up. If a team does sign him most casual viewers will be po’d for a year then move on to something else.

  8. Hoping it works out. There are many NFL players in the league with far more transgressions than Colin Kaepernick.

  9. arwiv says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm
    Id say that 6 of these teams already have their entrenched QB for the next 4+ years, and Im not including NE, Det, or Atl.

    

    In all likelihood, almost any team looking at him will be doing so as a backup or even 3rd string, not starter. No team would be evaluating a guy who hasn’t played since 2016 as a potential walk-in starter.

  10. Wear pink shoelaces or something, but don’t disrespect the Flag or what it represents, dumbest protest of all time. Keep that clown out of the NFL.

  12. So Kaepernick’s people are angry that they don’t have a list of teams attending but PFT was easily able to assemble a list of at least 11 teams that will be attending. It seems like perhaps the agent…I mean your source, could either call teams themselves, of they could simply ask you for the list.

  14. Proud to see KC is not on the list of attendees. Besides the “off the field” nightmare Kap is, has everyone forgotten that he is a HORRIBLE QB? That last season he played showed how pathetic a football player he was. I’m sure his intention was to slander everything he possibly could, to divert the fact that he sucks. That’s why nobody has signed him!!

  15. He’s perfect for the Lions and they need a QB very badly as Stafford has been their for over a decade and they have zero playoff wins.

  16. So….I’m assuming a 50% completion rate with no defense and no pass rush. Who is going to be running the routes for him? I hope they can catch balls that aren’t on target.

  20. So, a third of the league will show up, watch the workout, and then declare he’s not what they need for their team.This is the same rhetoric the league and teams have used before, except now they’ll add this dog-and-pony workout to it to say, See? we really are taking this seriously.”

    It’s all a set-up to avoid and defend against collusion lawsuit number II.

  21. Do we really need a play by play on this? The dude got what he deserved!! America is the ultimate place to provide opportunity……………he had his and now its gone because of one reason and one reason only which was fully his choice. Get your tryout and then go away!!!

  24. The Bears need this guy. Heck if they had Luke Falk they would have had a Superbowl last year. Mitchy isn’t so good.

  25. The length of this list is a clear indication that the NFL has forwarded to the teams some kind request that teams attend. If any of these listed teams had an actual interest they could have scheduled something with the player’s agent at any time. The fact that they haven’t done so and yet now are going out of their way to send someone tells us that there is something extra going on here.
    Who is he going to throw to, his agent? Why didn’t they schedule this in conjunction with receivers who are out of the league and want back in such as Dez Bryant?
    Why not make this a larger event that gives every presently out of the league NFL player who says they are capable a chance to show up and demonstrate what they can do?

