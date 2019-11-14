Woman dies after being taken to hospital by Montae Nicholson

Getty Images

A 21-year-old woman died early this morning after she was taken to the hospital by Washington safety Montae Nicholson.

According to TMZ.com, Nicholson and another man dropped the woman off at the emergency room and immediately left, but they were later identified and located. The woman was unconscious and unresponsive and police believe she died of a drug overdose, according to the report. Nicholson is cooperating with authorities, according to the report.

The team confirmed in a statement that it is aware of the matter.

“We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one,” the team’s statement said. “Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

The 23-year-old Nicholson was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 and has spent his entire career in Washington.