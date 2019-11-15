Adam Gase hasn’t talked to Quincy Enunwa, says team will handle internally

Getty Images

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa blasted the Jets on Twitter Thursday for fining him after he missed a pair of treatment sessions earlier this month.

Enunwa is on injured reserve with a neck injury and said he did not let the team know he’d miss the sessions beforehand. Enunwa acknowledged he should have done so, but feels “like this was excessive.”

At a Friday press conference, head coach Adam Gase said he hasn’t spoken to Enunwa and that the team would handle the issue internally.

Enunwa’s complaints come on the heels of guard Kelechi Osemele filing a grievance related to fines for missing practices and games with a shoulder injury that the team thought he could have played through. Quarterback Luke Falk has also taken issue with being released — Osemele has also been released — after suffering a hip injury.

Safety Jamal Adams had problems with how the team handled trade conversations involving him as well, but Gase said he did not think the team has an issue with how they’re communicating with players.

“We handle our stuff in-house and some people choose to use social media. There’s probably a reason they’re doing that,” Gase said.

Enunwa’s contract runs through the 2022 season, but it’s unclear if he’ll return after his second season-ending neck injury in the last three years.