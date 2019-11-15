Adam Vinatieri said he didn’t think about Colts potentially cutting him

Getty Images

The Colts brought in kickers for a workout this week in the wake of Adam Vinatieri‘s third missed extra point in as many weeks and the veteran’s job security has been a talking point for most of the season given how much he’s struggled to make kicks this year.

As it turns out, the Colts didn’t find Vinatieri’s replacement and head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday he believes Vinatieri can do the job. On Thursday, Vinatieri said he wasn’t sweating that decision.

“That’s way above my pay grade,” Vinatieri said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t think about that stuff. My only thing is to come in and check out the film, see what we can do better and move on. Obviously we’re all our own biggest critics. Anytime it’s not perfect, you want to make it perfect. But I don’t worry about the decisions that are being made that I can’t control one way or the other.”

Vinatieri suggested the “tempo” of the kicking game might be off, but said any changes to procedures this week were so small that they were not “worth commenting” on in interviews. If Vinatieri keeps missing kicks against the Jaguars this Sunday, one imagines the demand for comments will make that a hard position to keep.