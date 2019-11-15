Alshon Jeffery won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles won’t have receiver Alshon Jeffery on Sunday.

The team ruled him out Friday, with his ankle injury keeping him sidelined.

Jeffery has 34 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles also will play without linebacker Nigel Bradham, who also was ruled out with an ankle injury. He will miss his fourth game in a row.

Running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) won’t play either.

Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) is questionable. He went through another limited practice Friday.

Left tackle Jason Peters (knee) is off the final injury report.